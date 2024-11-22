An early season trend for Kentucky is why this team can win a National Championship
The Kentucky Wildcats have played four games so far this season, and there has been one interesting trend early into the season. In all four of those games, the Wildcats had a different leading scorer.
Otega Oweh led the Wildcats in the team's first game against Wright State. Koby Brea led the Wildcats against Bucknell, Andrew Carr led Kentucky against Duke, and in his breakout performance, Jaxson Robinson led the Wildcats against Lipscomb.
The reason this is so important is because a team can't key in on one player on this team. There are nine players who could lead this basketball team in scoring on any given night, which is what makes the Wildcats so dangerous.
When the Wildcats took on Duke, the Blue Devils' goal was to not let Robinson beat them, which they accomplished as he only scored one point. But then Carr had a big game, and the Wildcats found a way to win. There is no good way to slow every player on this team, and each Wildcat is able to shoot, also making them harder to guard.
Many Kentucky fans expected Robinson to be the star of this team, but a few games into the season, it is looking like every player on the floor is a star for the Wildcats.
Coach Pope did a great job constructing this roster via the portal, and all of the veteran players are clicking well early into the season. On any given night, any player on the Kentucky roster can score 20 points.