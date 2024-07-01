An elite recruit in the 2025 class discussed what Mark Pope said during his visit
Kentucky's new head basketball coach, Mark Pope, is trying to prove to the college basketball community and Big Blue Nation that he will be able to recruit elite talent out of high school.
One player that Coach Pope is after in the 2025 class is four-star shooting guard Braylon Mullins. The 6'5 shooting guard is ranked as the 24th best player in the class according to 247Sports rankings.
Mullins was recently on a visit to Kentucky, and it sounds like everything went well. Coach Pope sold what he thought Mullins' role would be if he chose Kentucky.
Mullins told Zack Geoghegan of KSR this about his recent visit to Kentucky: "Mark Pope took us to the top of Rupp, and he was telling stories about how they won and everything. How I could bring more Championships here and just showing the future with me. I got my scholarship at the top of Rupp. So, I thought that was a very cool experience, especially walking up there, I felt like I was gonna fall a couple of times."
This approach Coach Pope is taking should work because it shows off just how special Rupp Arena is, and recruits will love seeing one of the most historic spots in college basketball history.
Mullins is a shooter who would be the perfect two in Coach Pope's system. UConn, Tennessee, and North Carolina are all in on Mullins, so Coach Pope will have to take down the big dogs to win this recruiting battle. The recent visit does mean Mullins has interest in Kentucky, and the Wildcats have a real shot in this recruitment.