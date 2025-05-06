An NBA team needs to take a shot on former Kentucky center Amari Williams
Amari Williams had an exceptional season for the Kentucky Wildcats after transferring over from Drexel. During the 2024-25 season, the seven-footer from Nottingham, England, averaged 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game for the Wildcats.
Williams was not invited to the main NBA Draft camp that Otega Oweh and Koby Brea will attend, but he was invited to the G-League Elite Camp.
More than likely, Williams will go undrafted and then make the decision of if he wants to go play overseas or play in the G-League. Williams is a player who truly could be a good NBA player if given a shot, which is why he should stick around and play in the G-League.
The NBA is so worried about players being able to shoot the three-ball that players like Williams are not seen as elite NBA prospects, but his ability to handle the basketball at his size should make him an NBA player.
Williams needs to work on finishing around the rim, as he had some issues with this last season, but if he can improve this, the NBA has got to give him a shot.
Whether it is in the G-League or playing overseas, Williams is going to make some good money playing professional basketball.
An NBA team should really consider taking a shot on Williams, as he has the upside to be a rim runner and elite rebounder at the next level. Big Blue Nation will be rooting for Williams as he figures out what is next in his basketball career.