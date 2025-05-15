An unexpected player could carve out a role for Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats
Mark Pope's 2025-26 Kentucky roster has an excellent problem, and that is the fact that they have so many elite players on the team, not everyone will be able to play.
One underrated player that the Kentucky Wildcats just added via the transfer portal is former Miami of Ohio seven-footer Reece Potter. Last season for the RedHawks, Potter averaged 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 36.7% from three.
Potter is a Lexington native who played his high school hoops at Lexington Catholic, so playing for Kentucky has always been a dream of his.
Now Potter comes to Lexington looking to take his game to the next level after two seasons at Miami of Ohio. There will be a few things Potter needs to do in order to get some playing time, one of which is putting on a few pounds of muscle.
Potter is coming into a very deep Kentucky frontcourt that includes some excellent players, but his ability to shoot the three ball at a high clip could make him valuable.
It would take a lot to go well for Potter to find some playing time, and without question, the staff likely sees him as a depth piece right now, but a good offseason could help him earn some minutes.
If Potter puts on a little bit of muscle, his abilities on the floor make him a match made in heaven for Pope's offense. It would be incredibly unexpected, but there is a world where Potter finds some playing time.