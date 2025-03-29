Andrew Carr has a strong message for transfer portal players looking for a new home
The Kentucky Wildcats' first season under Mark Pope ended in a Sweet 16 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in Indianapolis, Indiana. While this loss was painful for Big Blue Nation, there is a lot of excitement for the future, as what Pope did in year one was quite impressive.
Coach Pope's future as the head coach of Kentucky when it comes to recruiting is going to include a healthy balance of transfer portal players and elite high school talent.
Now that the season is over, Coach Pope is going to start looking for players in the portal, but he already landed Tulane transfer Kam Williams, who has a high NBA upside.
During postgame media, after questions were done, Lamont Butler and Andrew Carr asked if they could make one more statement. Both made great points, but what Carr said should carry weight for transfers looking for a new home.
Carr said, "If you're in the transfer portal and you're looking for a spot to go. Go to Kentucky. I'll tell you that much. Go to Kentucky."
The good news for Kentucky is Coach Pope is going to bring in a lot of players from the portal, and the Wildcats will have a top class. It is great to hear how much pride Carr and Butler have in the University of Kentucky after being here just one season.
Coach Pope is going to land some top talent in the transfer portal, and the Wildcats will be one of the best teams next season and every season for a very long time.