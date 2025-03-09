Andrew Carr is heating up at the perfect time for the Kentucky Wildcats
Early in the season, Andrew Carr was Mr. Dependable for the Kentucky Wildcats, but he suffered a back injury midseason that really cut into his production.
Carr has slowly gotten back to 100%, and over the last few games, he has played really well for the Wildcats. In the 91-83 road win over the Missouri Tigers, Carr scored 16 points on 5-8 shooting from the field and 2-3 from deep. He also pulled down 12 rebounds, dished three assists, blocked two shots, and had a steal.
After the win Mark Pope talked to the media about how important it is to have a healthy Carr on the floor.
Here is what Coach Pope had to say about Carr, “I can't overstate how important it is. You think about what Drew did for us the first two months of the season, pre-injury, and then it got really complicated for us as we tried to deal with it during injury. And post-injury, things are pretty good in our world right now. So, he's a massively important part of this team, as every guy is. I mean, we're a community effort, and Drew has carried a huge load for us.”
Carr is a very experienced player who is going to play a big part in the Wildcats run in March. This Kentucky team is at its best when Carr is playing his best basketball, and he has over the last few games.
Kentucky is more than capable of a deep run if Carr plays the way he did in the top 15 win over Missouri.