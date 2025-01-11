Andrew Carr's status for the matchup with Mississippi State is in question
As Kentucky gets ready for their top 15 showdown with No. 14 Mississippi State, they are preparing for another physical SEC battle that they will need to be ready for. The Wildcats have struggled with aggressive physical teams, and there's not many in the conference that play more aggressive than the Bulldogs.
The Wildcats will tip-off on Saturday night, but some potential injury news popped up on Friday when Kentucky forward Andrew Carr was listed as questionable on the availability report. Kentucky can't afford to lose Carr in a game they need as much depth as they can with how physical Mississippi State plays and how that type of play can wear down on players. They'll need all the help the can get down low.
Kentucky has struggled with physicality and rebounding for much of the season so far, and their performances in the three losses have dealt with the two traits of basketball. Having Carr would allow more fresh bodies on defense to help with that, but his impressive scoring ability can really give them a boost on offense, in a game they need to score somewhere over 70 points to get a win. Mississippi State socres 83.5 points per game, and they'll look to capitalize off turnovers. Last game, Koby Brea was listed as questionable before ultimately playing against Georgia, so we'll see about Carr.
With rebounding being a big key again, Kentucky needs all the big men they can get. Losing one of their best capable scorers and a big man with size wouldn't be good going into a hostile road environment facing a top 15 team.