Andrew Carr says his emotional goodbye to Kentucky
Andrew Carr came to Kentucky to finish his college basketball career and quickly became a fan favorite in Lexington. The Wildcats starting power forward was dealing with a back injury for most of the season but powered through for his team.
Now, Carr is preparing to get himself ready for the next part of his basketball career, which will hopefully lead to him being an NBA player.
Here is Carr's message to BBN as he focuses on the next steps of his basketball career, "I am leaving Lexington, and I really wanted to express how grateful I am for my experience this year! Sometimes, as a kid, you don’t dream big enough, and that was the case for me. We accomplished so much this season and proved everyone wrong over and over again. I will always bleed blue!"
One of the coolest gestures from a player came from Carr last season when he grabbed the mic after the Sweet 16 loss to Tennessee and told players in the transfer portal that they should come to Kentucky.
There was no need for Carr to do this, but he enjoyed his time in Lexington playing for Kentucky so much that he felt the need to pass along this message after the gut-wrenching loss.
While Carr only spent one season in Lexington, he was a part of a team that was the start of returning Kentucky basketball to the top of college hoops, so BBN won't ever forget him or this 2024-25 team.
BBN will be wishing Carr the best of luck during the rest of his basketball career.