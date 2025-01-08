Andrew Carr says Kentucky needs to be more physical and he is correct
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats dropped their first game of SEC play on the road against the Georgia Bulldogs. There were many reasons the Wildcats lost this game, as they didn't shoot the ball well, and they were in foul trouble for a good portion of the game.
But in all reality the reason Kentucky lost this game is because the Georgia Bulldogs were just more physical. This has been a trend a lot this season. Kentucky has even found a way to win some games where they were beaten in the physicality aspect. At the end of the day, if this basketball team isn't going to play physical, it's going to be really hard to win games on the road.
After the loss to Georgia on the radio, Andrew Carr said, "We have to get way more tough, way more physical. maybe a little nasty." Carr is 100% correct in what he is saying, and if this team isn't able to be more physical, that will show on tape, and opposing teams will know how to beat the Wildcats.
Teams like Mississippi State and Texas A&M are both basketball teams that play physical basketball, and with these two coming up soon on the schedule, Kentucky has to be ready to match the physicality.
Coach Pope made it very clear after the game that he understands the issues this team is facing and that they are going to work to clean things up.
Hitting shots is very important, especially for this team, but if the Wildcats can't get a little nasty, it is going to be hard to win a lot of basketball games in a nasty conference.