Andrew Carr talking about the status of his back injury should have Kentucky fans excited
Kentucky power forward Andrew Carr has been dealing with a back injury for weeks now, but on Wednesday night against Vanderbilt, Carr looked the best he has in a while. The 6'11 veteran scored 11 points on 5-8 shooting in his first game back in the starting lineup.
After the big win over Vanderbilt, Carr was asked about how his back is and whether or not he is back at 100%. Here is Carr's response, “Pretty much. I have been feeling a lot better these last couple of weeks. I'm trying to stack some good practices and some good days in a row. Trying to get back in a rhythm and feeling. Now I am feeling a lot better.”
Carr was then asked what it felt like to look like himself on the floor against Vandy, and this was his response, “It is great. It has been a lot of hard work every morning with the training staff and everything. So, it has been a long road, and so we knew it was a matter of time before it was going to be like today again, so to be able to see results is awesome.”
At the beginning of the season, Carr was the best clutch bucket-getter this Kentucky team had, but his injury has slowed his production. The Carr of old was on the floor against the Commodores, and if Mark Pope can get that from his PF the rest of the season it will be huge.
Carr has the making of a March Madness hero for this Kentucky team, so it's massive for this squad that he is healthy.