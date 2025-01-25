Andrew Carr will be out against Vandy with his back injury
Kentucky will be without a key frontcourt player on Saturday against Vanderbilt. After playing through a back injury for three-straight games against top 15 opponents, Andrew Carr will not play on the road at Vanderbilt, according to the SEC availability report that was released on Saturday.
Carr has been listed as questionable for a few games now, but he will get some extra time to heal before a big road game at #6 Tennessee on Tuesday. The forward has been a big part of Kentucky's offense this season with the ability to play through him being so much of a plus for the Wildcats. The big man is getting some much-needed rest after playing through his back problems as of late.
Another Wildcat, though, is available to play against the Commodores, as guard Lamont Butler appears to be feeling much better after a shoulder injury against Texas A&M the Tuesday before facing the Alabama Crimson Tide. Butler didn't even appear on the availability report, so that is a good sign in terms of feeling at or near 100%. With Carr out, Ansley Almonor is expected to get much more playing time, and is probably going to get Carr's starting spot against Vanderbilt. As for the Commodores, Alex Hemenway, who has been out for the entire season so far, is listed as "Out." Other than that, Vandderbilt is healthy heading into Saturday's matchup.
Kentucky will need some big minutes from Almonor, who has shown significant improvement as of late. He will need to keep that going against the Commodores to help the Wildcats avoid a Vanderbilt team looking for their second top 10 upset win at home this season.