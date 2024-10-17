Andy Katz made a bold prediction about the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team
Mid-October is officially here, which means the most exciting day of the year for Kentucky fans is coming up: the first game of the basketball season. This year, this is even more special as it is also the start of the Mark Pope era in Lexington.
During his first few months in Lexington, Coach Pope put together a roster full of veteran players that should make for a special 2024-25 season. This team is full of veterans, which has become the standard for teams that want to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.
College basketball analyst Andy Katz agrees with this statement as he put Kentucky on his list of Final Four Darkhorse's.
The two other SEC schools that made this list from Katz were Arkansas and Florida. Both of these schools are going to have great seasons with a lot of talent. Arkansas could be one of the most talented rosters in college basketball, but it will all depend on how Coach John Calipari gets that roster to gel.
Coach Pope's squad is more than capable of making a run, knowing pretty much every player on this team has played under the bright lights of March Madness. This experience really will give these players a boost when March comes around here in a few months.
It would be really special for Kentucky if Coach Pope and the Wildcats were able to make a deep run this year in the NCAA Tournament. His roster is more than capable of getting this done.