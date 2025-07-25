Another basketball blue blood program could join Kentucky in the SEC
Historically, the SEC has always been a football-focused conference, but over the last couple of years, the SEC has gotten a lot better on the hardwood. The SEC was the best conference in college basketball last season, and some argued that it was the best single-season conference in college basketball history.
The SEC is looking strong once again in college basketball this season, thanks to the elite coaches in the conference.
The future of the SEC is going to be very interesting as the landscape of college sports is changing. Last season, Texas and Oklahoma joined the SEC, and now it sounds like some more schools are looking to join.
Yesterday, multiple reports came out saying that one school that has a lot of interest in joining the SEC is North Carolina. This would be interesting because it would give the SEC another blue blood in the college basketball world.
Over the course of college basketball history, Kentucky and North Carolina have played some incredible basketball games, but the Tar Heels have hit some struggles.
If North Carolina were to join the SEC, it would add another school that has a lot of focus on basketball and would create a new yearly rivalry for the Kentucky Wildcats.
If both of these schools were in the SEC, this would become one of the best rivalries in the nation. If this were to happen, it would likely be years down the road, but it is something for fans of both UK and UNC to monitor.