Ansley Almonor explains what it feels like to hear the Rupp Arena crowd roar after a three
There is no question that Big Blue Nation is one of the best fan bases in college sports, but something about the Rupp Arena crowd is just different. When Kentucky hits a big shot, the Rupp Arena roar can be heard miles away thanks to the most passionate fan base in college basketball.
After the win, Kentucky forward Ansley Almonor was asked what it sounds like in Rupp Arena when a big shot goes down. Almonor had this to say in response, “It’s not normal. It feels great. All these people support you, and it is really a great feeling. It is the best feeling in the world. I feel like with your first shot you hear the whole crowd go crazy.”
This is the reason that typically Rupp Arena has been one of the hardest places in college hoops for an away team to come get a win. Over the last few years, teams started to win games in Rupp Arena, but Coach Pope is looking to not let that happen this year.
Having an elite atmosphere is great for every home team, and the Wildcats have that. Kentucky is going to play some big-time games in Rupp Arena this season as they host the likes of Auburn, Arkansas, Alabama, and rival Louisville, so this will come in handy.
The elite offense this Kentucky team plays also helps keep Rupp Arena on its feet all game long. When a team shoots 30+ threes a game, it will make the game a lot more fun for fans.