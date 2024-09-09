Anthony Davis poked fun at LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James
This offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers drafted LeBron James's son Bronny in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. This means that Bronny will be teaming up with his dad and former Kentucky star Anthony Davis.
LeBron was recently on a podcast where he talked about draft night. After the Lakers drafted Bronny, Davis gave LeBron a call telling him he didn't want to talk to him he wanted to talk to his new teammate.
This was a really cool moment for LeBron and Bronny, and hearing that Davis was giving LeBron a hard time made this story even funnier.
We have seen father and son duos play together in professional sports, but in basketball, it is just truly crazy. Knowing James was able to stay in the league long enough to play with his son is incredible. It will be a lot of fun to watch the Lakers take the floor this season.
The Lakers are in a win now mentally as James doesn't have a lot of basketball left in him, and the teams needs to win while they still have him and Davis.
The Lakers hired JJ Redick to be the team's new coach this offseason, and many believe that his leadership will help this team make a deep run in the playoffs.
Davis's having a big season will play a huge role in the Lakers' being a solid team this season. He was able to stay healthy last season and play a career-high number of games. The team would love to see him do this again this year.