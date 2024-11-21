Antonio Reeves had a career night for the New Orleans Pelicans
Former Kentucky star Antonio Reeves is now with the New Orleans Pelicans after being selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Reeves has played a little bit throughout the season so far, but last night, he played a career-high in minutes.
The Pelicans were without a handful of stars last night playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers, so Reeves played a big role. The former Wildcat came off the bench and scored a career-high 34 points, blowing his former career-high of nine out of the park. Reeves also pulled down five rebounds and dished three assists.
The Pelicans were not able to get the win as the Cavs moved to 16-1 on the season, but Reeves proved to the Pelican's coaching staff and front office that he deserves minutes even when the team's stars are healthy.
Reeves was an All-American for the Kentucky Wildcats last season, so the reason he went in the middle of the second round is that he is an older NBA Rookie at 24 years old. If Reeves was a few years younger, he would have been a first-round pick.
All Kentucky fans and, frankly, all college basketball fans were aware that Reeves is capable of doing this, so hopefully, now the Pelicans will start to give him some serious playing time off the bench.
Reeves is a player who will have a role off the bench for the Pelicans for many years, knowing he is a great three-point shooter. All of Big Blue Nation is happy to see the former Wildcat succeeding in the NBA.