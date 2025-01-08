Are Kentucky basketball's physicality issues fixable?
Watching the Kentucky Wildcats lose to the Georgia Bulldogs was extremely frustrating for many different reasons. Without any doubt, Kentucky did not shoot the ball well, and this was a big issue in the ball game, but at the same time, it felt like this wasn't the biggest issue in the loss.
Georgia, from the first tip in this game until the final buzzer, absolutely dominated the Wildcats when it came to physicality. This has been a common trend all season long, and if it does not change soon, the losses will start to pile up.
The question is, can this Kentucky team start to play a more physical brand of basketball? Physicality isn't something that can be taught it is something a player either has or doesn't have. There is no question that these Kentucky players have it in them, but they have to let the dog out of the cage on the floor.
Georgia's Somto Cyril was a great example of what these players need to start doing on the floor. Cyril put it all out on the line for every single rebound, and this led to a lot of putback dunks and second-chance opportunities for his team.
Physicality does not mean starting fights on the floor; it just means not getting pushed around by the other team. Kentucky has given up a massive number of offensive rebounds over the last two games, and if this is not fixed, it will continue to lead to more losses.
This Kentucky team has it in them, but they have to let the dog out of the cage before the losses start to stack up in SEC play.