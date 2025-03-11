Are Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats peaking at the perfect time for the NCAA Tournament?
Kentucky finished SEC play, winning three of their last four games, with the only loss coming to #1 Auburn. The Wildcat's last game of the season was a very important road matchup with the Missouri Tigers, and Kentucky blew out the Tigers 91-83.
The main reason the Wildcats have been playing well of late is strictly due to the improvement on defense. The defense is all the way up to 56th on KenPom, which is a massive improvement, as for a while, it was outside of the top 100.
The defensive improvement is all thanks to Lamont Butler and Andrew Carr being the healthiest they have been in months. Kentucky struggles defensively with Butler off the floor, but he is back and playing the suffocating on-ball defense Kentucky fans are used to from their veteran point guard.
While Carr was dealing with his back injury, he wasn't playing great defense, but now that he is healthy again, he looks like the Carr Big Blue Nation saw early in the season.
Koby Brea and Amari Williams are both playing their best basketball of the season, which is another reason why the Wildcats have looked like a brand-new team over the last few weeks.
Knowing all of this, plus having an elite star player in Otega Oweh could make the Wildcats a sneaky pick in the NCAA Tournament.
Watching the Wildcats in their last few games, it is hard to say this team is not peaking at the right time, with the Big Dance only a week away.