Are the Kentucky Wildcats a legit contender for the NCAA Tournament?
The NCAA Tournament is less than a gallon of milk away which has Big Blue Nation fired up for Kentucky's first March Madness with Mark Pope at the helm. There are always some teams heading into the NCAA Tournament that have a floor and a ceiling that are far apart. That is the case for this Kentucky team.
Jaxson Robinson has already been ruled out, and more than likely, Kerr Kriisa also won't return this season. Kentucky has gotten used to playing shorthanded, but it does affect their upside in the NCAA Tournament.
Kentucky has won a lot of games that they weren't supposed to this season but also lost some that left fans scratching their heads. The hot and cold nature of this team will make the Wildcats a team that many will pick to go deep in the Tournament.
Fans who have watched Kentucky play all season might even been more concerned with the first weekend than the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.
If the Wildcats could beat Missouri on Saturday and make some kind of run in Nashville, they will become a team that is "sneaky" in the Big Dance.
Looking at the Wildcats with the injuries and then looking at the entire field, it is hard to see this team winning it all. But on the flip side of this coin, knowing the Wildcats are one of the best shooting teams in college hoops, they are more than capable of getting hot at the right time. Coach Pope will look to win his first NCAA Tournament game, which is another thing that could scare those who pick the Wildcats to go deep.