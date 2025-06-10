Arkansas and John Calipari will not play Kentucky in Rupp Arena this season
Last season, one of the most highly anticipated basketball games in college hoops was John Calipari's return to Rupp Arena to face off with first-year Kentucky coach Mark Pope.
The Razorbacks got the best of the Wildcats in this game, 89-79, despite the best Rupp Arena crowd seen in a long time.
Fans have been waiting to hear how many times the Wildcats and Hogs will face off this season, but according to Jon Rothstein, these two teams will only be facing off once, with this game taking place in Fayetteville.
Big Blue Nation was hoping these two teams would play twice this season to get revenge against Calipari in Rupp Arena, but they will only meet once in Bud Walton Arena. Coach Pope has been very outspoken about his respect for Coach Calipari, but despite this, he wants to beat him.
Both the Wildcats and Razorbacks are looking like top 15 teams heading into this season, which should make this a big-time matchup in college basketball.
This game is going to become a rivalry until Coach Calipari is no longer with Arkansas, so Kentucky fans really want to see Coach Pope win on the road this go-round.
DJ Wagner is going to be back for Hogs this season for his third year in college hoops, so it will be a big battle in this game to see how he fares against Kentucky's Jaland Lowe.
Once again, Kentucky vs. Arkansas will be one of the biggest games of the college basketball season.