Big Blue Madness means the Mark Pope era has officially begun
It is officially the Friday of Big Blue Madness, and the buzz can be felt all over Lexington. Big Blue Madness had a bit of a different feeling over the last few years, and it is safe to say that Kentucky fans are more excited than they have been in a long time for the event.
Coach John Calipari is gone and now with the Arkansas Razorbacks, so for Kentucky's new head coach, Mark Pope, this year's Big Blue Madness signifies the start of a new era, the Pope era.
Normally, Big Blue Madness signifies the beginning of a new season, but this year, it means much more. The feel around Lexington and the entire Bluegrass State is that this is the most exciting Kentucky basketball season since the pandemic.
The three-point shooting contest is going to be a lot of fun for fans to watch because this is potentially going to be the best three-point shooting team in Kentucky basketball history.
The LED light floor is also going to make for a special evening because it has never been seen before in college basketball. Kentucky is always great at making history, and they will be doing just that when it comes to the floor at Big Blue Madness.
To say the least, it is going to be a very special evening in Lexington, Kentucky, as the Kentucky basketball program sees the career of a new coach get started. Rupp Arena is the place to be in Kentucky this evening, and it will be rocking.