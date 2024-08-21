Bold prediction about Kentucky basketball guard Jaxson Robinson
The player on the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball roster that will make or break the season is BYU transfer Jaxson Robinson. The 6'7 guard led the Cougars in scoring last season, averaging 14.2 points per game off the bench while shooting 35.4% from three.
Robinson is expected to be the best player on this Kentucky team, and his play will decide the ceiling of this basketball team. Some believe, based on their play style, that Robinson is somewhat similar to Antonio Reeves, and many expect him to take the same jump from last year to this season that Reeves took from his first year in Lexington to his second.
The bold prediction about Robinson's season is that he will end up being second behind Mark Sears when it comes to SEC Player of the Year voting. This would mean Robinson is beating out players like Johni Broome, Wade Taylor IV, and Walter Clayton Jr. All of these players are going to be great for their respective teams this season, but Robinson will be as good or better.
The good news for Robinson is that he knows Coach Pope's system as he was with him at BYU, so there won't be a learning curve from making the move from BYU to Kentucky.
Robinson has a very high chance of averaging 20 points per game this season for the Wildcats, and if he does, the All-American and SEC Player of the Year discussion will be on the table. Kentucky's star also has a chance to work his way into the first round of the NBA Draft with an elite 2024-25 season.