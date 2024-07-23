Brandon Garrison discusses what he has learned from Amari Williams
On Tuesday afternoon Kentucky center Brandon Garrison talked to the media and talked a lot about his relationship with his fellow big man Amari Williams.
Andrew Stefaniak of Kentucky Wildcats on SI asked Garrison about what he has learned from Amari Williams, and the Kentucky big man had this to say, "I've been learning a lot from him just because he's a three-time Defensive Player of the Year in his conference. So him just giving me defensive keys and like just the little stuff like that I feel like it's helping my game. Him guarding me, he's already got his grown man strength, so going against that is making me better, I feel like."
It's great to hear that Garrison, who, compared to the rest of the roster, is a younger player is learning from Williams on how to be a better defender. Both Garrison and Williams are really good players who will help make up one of the best frontcourts in the SEC.
Garrison is a former McDonald's All-American who played his freshman season at Oklahoma State but made the move to the SEC and is looking to keep getting better. He has an NBA upside and is hoping that Coach Pope and this staff can help get it out of him.
Williams and Garrison both need to be solid defenders, so it's exciting to hear that the veteran Williams is teaching the younger Garrison everything he knows. This Kentucky team seems to be getting really close quickly, which will lead to wins when the season comes around.