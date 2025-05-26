Brandon Garrison is in for a special year two season at Kentucky in a new role
One player who quickly became a fan favorite in Lexington, thanks to his high intensity on the floor, is center Brandon Garrison. Last season for the Wildcats, Garrison averaged 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game for the Wildcats coming off the bench.
Garrison came off the bench to relieve Amari Williams, and he continued to get better throughout the season.
The former McDonald's All-American is ready to take a special year two jump in Mark Pope's system that will make him one of the best bigs in the nation.
The only issue Garrison is facing is the fact that he will be competing for playing time with Jayden Quaintance, who is a projected top five pick in the NBA Draft.
Garrison will start at the beginning of the season while Quaintance rehabs his repaired ACL, but even if he does come off the bench once JQ is healthy, he is going to be a star.
Coach Pope wants Garrison to take on more of a leadership role this season, and it sounds like the rising junior is ready for this role.
This offseason, Garrison will be working to improve his decision-making and shooting from deep. If he is able to improve on these two things he will take a massive step in the right direction in year two at Kentucky.
There is a chance that the Wildcats could have two top ten centers in college basketball if Garrison improves as much as the Kentucky staff thinks he can this offseason.