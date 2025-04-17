Brandon Garrison is ready to make a massive leap for Kentucky
Kentucky fans got some big news earlier this week when it was announced that Brandon Garrison would be returning for another season in Lexington.
The former McDonald's All-American averaged 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game for Mark Pope's team last season.
When watching Garrison play last season, it was very clear that he has some great basketball ahead of him and that one more year in Lexington could turn him into an NBA player.
Last year the issue for Garrison was that he just seemed to be doing a bit too much at times. Whether it was making silly passes or taking shots that didn't make a ton of sense.
While Garrison did a lot that left Kentucky fans scratching their heads, he also did a lot of blowing the roof off of Rupp Arena.
He needs to clean up some of the decision-making, but if Garrison is able to do this, he will have a great season. Garrison started to shoot the ball well from deep to the end of the season, and this will be a big part of his game next year.
Garrison is a natural five, but he played a bit of power forward last season, and he could do the same this season alongside Jayden Quaintance.
The 6'10 junior is going to have an exceptional season for Coach Pope, and it is great that he will spend another year in Lexington. Garrison could very well average double-digits next season for the Wildcats, even coming off the bench.