Brandon Garrison on Lamont Butler 'You can tell that having him back does major things for our team'
Kentucky had been without Lamont Butler since the Vanderbilt game and not having him on the floor was a big reason why the Wildcats struggled defensively in their last few losses.
Butler made his return on Saturday as the Wildcats hosted the South Carolina Gamecocks and had a really good defensive game. Butler scored eight points on 2-5 shooting from the field and 4-5 from the charity stripe. The Wildcats point guard also dished three assists and had a steal. It is very clear watching Kentucky with and without Butler that the Wildcats are much better on both ends of the floor when he is out there.
After the win, Brandon Garrison, who had a big game against the Gamecocks, asked what it meant to have Butler back on the floor. This was Garrison's response, “We missed him. When we are out there, you can tell that having him back does major things for our team. Having him back allows us to have more steals, a quicker response, and a confidence boost.“
In this game, Kentucky was excellent defensively, as they held South Carolina to only 57 points. If Kentucky is going to go on a run in March and finish SEC play strong, it will all come on the defensive side of the floor.
Having Butler back clearly was big for Kentucky, and hopefully, he will be able to stay on the floor. Butler has missed games with two different injuries this season, so keeping him healthy is a must for the Wildcats.