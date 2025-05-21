Braydon Hawthorne will be more than a depth piece for the Kentucky Wildcats
The recent recruitment of Braydon Hawthorne was an interesting one, as after he decommitted from West Virginia, he and his family were quiet about the recruitment.
For the last couple of weeks, it didn't seem like Hawthorne was going to pick Kentucky, then the day before his commitment, there was some buzz that the Wildcats were still in this race.
Hawthrone ended up deciding to commit to Kentucky, joining the 2025 recruiting class.
Over the last few months, Hawthorne has flown up the recruiting rankings as 247Sports has him listed as the 33rd best player in the 2025 class.
Many Kentucky fans are looking at Hawthorne as a developmental/depth piece for this 2025-26 Kentucky team, but he is going to have a lot of opportunities to earn playing time.
Hawthorne is going to have to get in the weight room and put on a little bit of muscle, but the film does not lie. The good news for Kentucky is that even if Hawthorne does end up being a depth piece for the roster, he is the 13th/14th player on the team. This shows how much better the roster is for next season compared to Mark Pope's first season.
If Hawthorne does not find a role for this season's Kentucky team, he is going to be a star for the Wildcats during the 2026-27 season, as his upside is through the roof.
The depth on this Kentucky team is elite and is a big reason why the Wildcats are considered one of the best teams in college basketball for the 2025-26 season.