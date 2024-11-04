Caleb Wilson hinted at a team up with Acaden Lewis after his Kentucky commitment
On Saturday Kentucky landed its third member of the 2025 recruiting class as four-star point guard Acaden Lewis picked the Wildcats over Duke and UConn. Lewis joins five-stars Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno in this 2025 class that is currently ranked second overall behind Duke.
Lewis's commitment was huge for the Wildcats as he is a great player, but it could also help the Wildcats land another elite player in the 2025 class. Five-star Caleb Wilson is ranked as a top ten player in the 2025 class, and he has been adamant about teaming up with Lewis in college.
After Lewis chose the Wildcats, Wilson shared this on X/Twitter, hinting at a possible team-up in Lexington.
Wilson would be the perfect final addition to this class as he is a perfect fit at the four for Mark Pope's offense. Kentucky fans were very confident about Lewis picking the Wildcats leading up to his commitment, but the recruitment of Wilson is much more up in the air.
Wilson is far from a decision, so this recruitment will go down to the wire, but Coach John Calipari is in this race, as well as North Carolina and a number of other big-time schools. This isn't going to be an easy race for Coach Pope to win, but if he does, he gives the Wildcats a shot at the number one 2025 recruiting class.
Now that Lewis is officially a Wildcat, he can put the full-court press on Wilson and try to make this team up in Lexington happen.