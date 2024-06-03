Can Kentucky still land Will Riley after Jaxson Robinson committed?
Jaxson Robinson recently pulled his name out of the NBA Draft and committed to the Wildcats, sending Lexington into a frenzy. This was a huge addition to the roster, but could it jeopardize the Cat's chances of landing a recruit?
The Wildcats are after 2025 recruit Will Riley, who is a five-star wing. Riley is ranked as the 16th-best player in the 2025 class, but he is considering reclassifying to the 2024 class. You have to think the Wildcats landing Robinson hurt their chances of landing Riley if he were to reclassify, but if he stays in the 2025 class, Coach Pope and company still have a good shot.
Riley is a really good player, and after watching a film, he would be an elite addition to Coach Pope's system.
Riley will be on a visit to Lexington this week, and we will find out more about the Wildcat's chances of landing him later in the week.
Coach Pope had this to say about the addition of Robinson to the 2024-25 roster, “Jaxson Robinson has been one of the most improved players in the country for two straight years and is barely scratching the surface of his potential. His growth trajectory is incredible. He is an elite-level shooter, is increasingly dangerous off the bounce and at the rim and has the potential to become a big-time playmaker. Jaxson guards with length and balance and understands how important it is to build strong relationships with his teammates. On a personal level, I’m so excited I get to finish his college journey with him in pursuit of Kentucky’s ninth national championship.”