Can Kentucky take down the Tennessee Volunteers without Lamont Butler?
The Kentucky Wildcats are making the trip to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers with a two-game losing streak fresh on their minds. The problem for Mark Pope's team is they will be playing this game without star point guard Lamont Butler. The veteran point guard has been banged up since the Texas A&M game, and it sounds like the staff decided it's best to hold him out against Tennessee to get healthy.
Butler has been incredible this season for the Wildcats, but he had a rough showing against Vanderbilt, and it sounds like he was playing through pain.
Andrew Carr is also questionable in this game with a back injury, so there is a world where the Wildcats are without two starters against a top ten Tennessee team on the road. This game would be hard to win at full strength, but without these players, it gets more challenging.
For the Wildcats to have a chance in this game, they need Otega Oweh, Jaxson Robinson, and Koby Brea to have an excellent offensive game. Robinson will be playing a lot of point guard with Butler out, and he has seen success doing this at points this season.
For Kentucky to have a shot at winning this basketball game, they are going to have to make a lot of threes. Brea has been cold since the Florida game, but if he could get hot, it would go a long way to helping the Wildcats pull off the upset without their leader.