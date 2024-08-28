Can Reed Sheppard win Rookie of the Year coming off the bench for the Houston Rockets?
Former Kentucky star and fan favorite Reed Sheppard is getting ready to begin his NBA career for the Houston Rockets. After his performance in the NBA Summer League, where he averaged 20 points per contest, the opinions of Sheppard's NBA career are changing. Heading into summer league, many NBA fans and analysts weren't convinced about Sheppard's upside, but he proved he is going to be a star in the league. While scoring the ball at a high clip, Sheppard was also great, passing the ball, proving what was already known that he is an elite facilitator.
Sheppard is going to have a massive role for the Rockets as a rookie, but is this role going to be big enough for him to win Rookie of the Year? After his play in the NBA Summer League, many are buying into the Sheppard for Rookie of the Year hype, but his role could affect his chances of winning.
Some of the other rookies in contention for this award will be starting, but Sheppard will be behind veteran Fred VanVleet. This means that he won't be playing starter minutes but will still have to beat out starters for the award.
If Sheppard shoots the ball well from deep and has a solid assist number even off the bench, he has a chance to win this award. If Sheppard had been drafted to the Hawks or Wizards, he would win the award with ease, but it will be harder for him to do it with a smaller role. Sheppard is going to get it done and win this award even off the bench.