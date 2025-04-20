CBS Sports had great things to say about Kentucky transfer Jayden Quaintance
A recent article came out from CBS Sports by Isaac Trotter, David Cobb, and Travis Branham that ranked the best 100 players in the transfer portal, and the highest-ranked Kentucky Wildcat was Jayden Quaintance.
The article had Quaintance ranked 11th overall in the transfer portal, but in their explanation, Trotter, Cobb, and Branham explain how he could be higher.
Here is the explanation of why Quaintance was ranked 11th overall by Trotter, Cobb, and Branham, "Defensive phenom with elite metrics (9.0+ block rate, 2.0+ steal rate) and growing offensive skill. Future lottery pick recovering from a torn ACL. Would be No. 1 on this list if fully healthy."
The questions about Quaintance coming off of the ACL tear are fair, but he, without question, will put up incredible numbers once he is back at 100%. Quaintance is going to be a lottery pick, but he has the upside to be the number one overall pick if he puts up solid numbers this season at Kentucky.
Quaintance will be the best defensive player Kentucky has seen since Anthony Davis took the Wildcats to a title win.
If the 6'10 forward is also able to improve his shooting from deep, he will be one of the best players in all of college basketball. In Mark Pope's system, the bigs are asked to do a lot with the basketball, which will help prepare Quaintance for the league.
Quaintance is going to have a historic season for the Kentucky Wildcats that will hopefully end in the team's ninth national championship.