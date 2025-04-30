CBS Sports has Kentucky basketball ranked outside of the top ten for the 2025-26 season
Mark Pope worked wonders in the transfer portal, putting together a roster that is without question capable of winning it all. Some believe this team will be ranked in the top ten for the beginning of the season, but this team will be around the top ten.
Gary Parrish wrote an article ranking the top teams in the nation, and he had the Wildcats ranked 11th. This ranking is fair, but there are some teams ahead of the Wildcats that perhaps should not be.
Here is what Parrish had to say about the Wildcats, "This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning two of the top seven scorers -- specifically Otega Oweh and Brandon Garrison - from a team that finished 24-12 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Arizona State transfer Jayden Quaintance, Alabama transfer Mouhamed Dioubate, Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe, Tulane transfer Kam Williams, Florida transfer Denzel Aberdeen, and four-star freshmen Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno."
Coach Pope has a roster that features all of the attributes he was looking for in a team when he took over as the head coach of the program over a year ago.
According to this list the Wildcats will be the best team in the SEC as there are no team in the conference ranked ahead of the Wildcats. There is a real chance that Kentucky will be ranked as a top five team in college basketball heading into the 2025-26 season.