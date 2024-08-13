CBS Sports is wrong about Kentucky basketball's starting lineup
The Kentucky basketball season is quickly approaching, with the first game of the season coming on November 4th against Wright State in Rupp Arena. This means Coach Mark Pope and the Kentucky basketball coaching staff have about two and a half months to get this Kentucky basketball team ready to go.
While nothing is set in stone it feels like many in Lexington know who will likely be in the starting lineup for the Wildcats this season. Many project the starting five to include Lamont Butler at point guard, Jaxson Robinson at shooting guard, Koby Brea at small forward, Andrew Carr at power forward, and Amari Williams at center.
David Cobb of CBS Sports believes that Otega Oweh will start over Robinson and Brandon Garrison will start over Williams. The reason this likely won't happen has to do partly with Coach Pope's season, but the main reason is these two players have a carved-out role on this team.
Robinson will be Kentucky's best player this season, and there is no way he will come off the bench. He will be Kentucky's leading scorer, and the 6'6 two guard has turned heads early so far in Lexington.
Williams is the player Coach Pope recruited to play elite defense and protect the rim for the Wildcats. He has a massive wingspan and will swat away shots in Rupp Arena.
Both of these players will almost certainly be in the starting lineup for the Wildcats. While Garrison and Oweh are both great players who will be a massive part of this team, they will do this off the bench.