Coach Mark Pope shares his thoughts on the Wildcats most recent addition
Yesterday, Ansley Almonor made it official that he will play for the Kentucky Wildcats next season. Last season for Fairleigh Dickinson, Almonor averaged 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 39.4% from deep and also shot 80% from the charity stripe.
Watching the film on Almonor, he is an elite shooter, and he does a really good job of running the floor without the ball to get open shots. He is a 6'7 forward, which is not your normal forward height in the SEC, but he isn't a back to the basket big. When you watch the film on Almonor it is pretty clear that he is a big out there to stretch the floor.
Most of his moves down low are post fades, as he doesn't really try too many other post moves. He can do it, but most of his scoring will come off of the three-ball or open layups off of cuts.
Coach Pope had this to say about the addition of Almonor, “Ansley is one of the best shooting mid-major bigs out there and he is a tremendous mover without the basketball. He’s a fearless competitor with great leadership qualities. Ansley is a finance major who comes from an unbelievable family from Haiti. He’s a great addition to this roster as a veteran presence with a lot of college basketball under his belt.”
Almonor is a solid depth piece for the Wildcats who has played a lot of college basketball. There are a bunch of lineups where he can be an elite small-ball four.