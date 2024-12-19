College basketball analytics name Kentucky's most valuable players
One of the new things in college sports, especially basketball, is all of these analytics. These metrics often surprise some people, and that will be the case for this Kentucky basketball team.
One of the best analytics pages for college basketball is EvanMiya.com, and this website ranked Kentucky's players based on how valuable they are to the team.
Kentucky's players were ranked in this order:
1) Amari Williams
2) Lamont Butler
3) Andrew Carr
4) Otega Oweh
5) Jaxson Robinson
6) Koby Brea
7) Kerr Kriisa
8) Brandon Garrison
9) Collin Chandler
10) Ansley Almonor
It does come as a bit of a surprise that Oweh and Robinson were outside of the top three, but at the same time, it is no surprise that Carr and Butler are ranked so high. What was also surprising is that according to these analytics, Williams is the most valuable player to this Kentucky basketball team.
Williams has had some issues turning over the basketball, but he is also the best rebounder on this team plus the seven-footer is an elite defender.
Carr has the best offensive rating, while Williams has the best defensive rating, according to EvanMiya.com.
The other positive takeaway from looking at these metrics is that Kentucky just has so many great players which makes it really hard for an opposing team to game plan. Mark Pope has eight players who can go off on any given night, making this team elite.
The analytics back that the Kentucky Wildcats are one of the best teams in all of college basketball.