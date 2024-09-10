College basketball analytics page predicts a surprise player to lead Kentucky in scoring
The Kentucky basketball season is right around the corner, and college basketball fans are fascinated with the dynamics of this team. It feels like the starting lineup for the Kentucky Wildcats is all but locked in, yet it is still going to be interesting to see who leads the Wildcats in scoring.
Many believe Jaxson Robinson is going to lead the Wildcats in scoring, but could a surprise player lead the Wildcats? According to Barttorvit.com, the answer to this question is yes. This is a college basketball analytics website similar to KenPom, and this website believes Andrew Carr will lead the Kentucky Wildcats in scoring.
The top five scorers were Carr at 15.5 ppg, Robinson was second at 15.3 ppg, at third was Otega Oweh at 10.2 ppg, Kerr Kriisa was next at 9.4 ppg, and fifth was Lamont Butler at 8.2 ppg.
It would be a surprise to see Carr lead the team in scoring, but not a huge surprise, knowing the type of player he is. He averaged 13.5 points per game a year ago at Wake Forest, so he is very capable of scoring the basketball. Carr is a perfect fit in Coach Mark Pope's system, knowing he is a 6'11 power forward who can shoot from deep and score around the rim.
Carr is one of the most underrated players in college basketball, and he is going to have a big season for the Kentucky Wildcats. The Wake Forest transfer will be a top-three power forward in the SEC this season.