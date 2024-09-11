College basketball analytics website predicts Kentucky's record for the 2024-25 season
One of the best websites when it comes to college basketball analytics is Barttorvik.com, and this website predicted the record for Kentucky this season. In June, the website was much lower on the Wildcats as they were ranked 29th, but they have moved up to 23rd in these overall rankings. Kentucky's projected record is 20-11, and the SEC record is projected to be 10-8.
If this was the record for Kentucky this season, Kentucky fans would be happy with year one under Coach Pope, but the Wildcats are capable of having a much better season than this. If Kentucky were to go 10-8 in SEC play, they likely wouldn't be a top four seed in the SEC Tournament. Coach Pope has made it clear he is going to Nashville looking to win the SEC Tournament, so the Wildcats would love the double bye.
The SEC is going to be stacked this season, so 10-8 is a very possible outcome for the Wildcats, but Big Blue Nation would be much happier with a 12-6 record which is doable for this team.
Kentucky won't be as fazed on the road as teams have been in the past, knowing this roster is full of veteran players who have played road games in tough environments.
20-11 is a very realistic record for this basketball team, but Kentucky fans feel the Wildcats will perform better than that this season. The Kentucky Wildcats are going to be a sleeper this season, but this team can make a run in the NCAA Tournament.