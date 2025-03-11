College basketball expert predicts how deep Kentucky will go in the SEC Tournament
The SEC Tournament is coming up at the end of this week, and Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are making the trip to Nashville with the intention of winning the entire thing.
The Kentucky Wildcats will get things started in the SEC Tournament on Thursday at 9:30 pm ET, taking on the winner of Oklahoma and Georgia.
Justin Wiles of Busting Brackets predicted how the entire SEC Tournament broke down, and he had the Wildcats matching up with Oklahoma in the first round. Wiles had the Wildcats beating the Sooners but then losing to Alabama on Friday.
Wiles has Florida going on to beat Alabama and taking down Auburn to win the tournament.
Kentucky is looking to win the entire tournament, but at the same time, they are looking to lock up a top three seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Nashville isn't a far drive from Lexington, so Kentucky fans by the thousands will make the trip down to the Music City to see Pope's first SEC Tournament appearance.
If Kentucky were to win on Thursday and play Alabama on Friday, it would take a great showing, but the Wildcats are capable of winning this game. Both the Crimson Tide and Wildcats have been playing good ball of late, and this matchup would likely be the most competitive of the season between these teams.
Kentucky fans have wanted to see the Wildcats be competitive in the SEC Tournament for years now, and Coach Pope has his players prepared to go to war for a championship in Nashville.