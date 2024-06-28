College basketball expert predicts Kentucky to make the Sweet Sixteen
We are getting to the part of the college basketball offseason where experts begin to predict which teams will be in the preseason top 25 and who has a chance to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
Beloved College basketball voice Dick Vitale just put out his Dickie V's Early Sweet Sixteen, which included Kentucky at the #15 spot. This means that he expects the Wildcats to make a run all the way to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. This would be exciting for Big Blue Nation, as the Wildcats haven't been this deep in the tournament in a while.
Vitale also has Alabama (2), Auburn (10), Arkansas (13), and Texas A&M (14) listed as teams that could make a run in the tournament.
When you take a look at Mark Pope's team for the 2024-25 season, it's hard not to get excited if you are a Kentucky fan. This basketball team has the making of a team that will make a run in the NCAA Tournament thanks to a lot of veteran players who have played in March Madness before.
College basketball is becoming an older game, and Coach Calipari didn't catch up, leading to his lack of success in the tournament over the last few years. Coach Pope recruited a team that has the makings of a team that can make a run in the tournament with all of these players who are playing their third, fourth, or fifth seasons of college hoops.
Vitale is right to be high on this Kentucky team as they are going to surprise some folks.