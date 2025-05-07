College basketball expert predicts the starting lineup for the Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky's roster for the 2025-26 season has come together, and Mark Pope has the Wildcats looking like one of the best teams in the nation. College basketball expert Jon Rothstein has the Wildcats ranked as the 11th best team in the nation in his recent Rothstein 45 update.
In this article, Rothstein projected the starting lineup for the Kentucky Wildcats, which has been a big debate among Big Blue Nation of late. This is what Kentucky's starting lineup will look like, according to Rothstein:
G Jaland Lowe
G Denzel Aberdeen
G Otega Oweh
F Mouhamed Dioubate
C Jayden Quaintance
The locked-in starters for this Kentucky basketball team are Lowe, Oweh, and Quaintance. After these three names, there are a handful of players who could earn a starting role.
Kam Williams, Jasper Johnson, and Collin Chandler will be competing for the starting spot that is currently held by Aberdeen, according to Rothstein.
At power forward, Andrija Jelavic will be competing with Dioubate for that starting spot. That will be one of the most interesting offseason battles as they are both excellent players who have different skill sets.
The reason this 2025-26 Kentucky team will be much better than last year's team is thanks to all of the depth on this roster. It really doesn't matter who ends up starting for this team because great players will be coming off the bench.
Coach Pope did an excellent job in the transfer portal, and the Wildcats will be one of the best teams in the nation this season.