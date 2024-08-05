College basketball fans and BBN aren't talking enough about this Kentucky transfer
One transfer that no one is talking enough about is Ansley Almonor, who came to Kentucky from Fairleigh Dickinson. Last season for the Knights, Almonor averaged 16.4 points per game, leading the team in scoring. He also pulled down 5.1 rebounds per game, so he isn't afraid to help on the boards.
Almonor is only 6'7, but he has played forward his entire college basketball career, so he knows how to play the position a bit undersized. Last season, Almonor shot 39.4% from three, so with his ability to shoot the basketball, Coach Pope will be able to make some very interesting lineups.
When it comes to role for Almonor it seems like he is going to come off the bench for Andrew Carr and play a small ball four. Just like when Carr is in the game the Wildcats will have a four who can shoot the ball at a high clip.
It's surprising that Almoner isn't being talked about all that much, knowing he is a proven college basketball veteran who is going to be a really good fit for Coach Pope's system.
Almonor won't start for this Kentucky team, but he will come off the bench and play a significant role for the Wildcats. He will be asked to score when the starters are on the bench getting a rest.
He is the type of player that will be crucial if this Kentucky team makes a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Almonor will have a bigger role than many expect this season.