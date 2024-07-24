Collin Chandler on Travis Perry and Trent Noah: 'Some of the best shooters I have seen in my life'
Collin Chandler spoke to the media on Tuesday and answered questions about how his offseason is going and how the team is shaping up.
Andrew Stefaniak of Kentucky Wildcats On SI asked Collin Chandler about what he has seen from Travis Perry and Trent Noah and he responded, "They're awesome. It's cool because it is a new experience for all of us. This is our first time going about it and we get to bond over that. What I've noticed about those two is they're some of the best shooters I've ever seen in my life. Getting in the gym with them is making me so much better. It raises the expectation for myself of where I need to be and how I need to be shooting the ball. Those guys have been awesome."
Chandler is older, but he is still a true freshman with Trent Noah and Travis Perry, so these guys are learning about college basketball at the same time. It's great to see that the Kentucky kids Noah and Perry are shooting the ball well and impressing their teammates.
When it comes to Chandler, during the media window, he talked a lot about how he is ramping up coming back from his mission trip. He says he has a long way to go yet lots of positive things have been said about how he is playing. It will be scary to see Chandler playing at what he believes to be his best.
Kentucky's freshmen are going to surprise some people this season.