Collin Chandler says Denzel Aberdeen contributes in "many different facets"
Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff brought in a lot of experience through the transfer portal, but none have the resume that Florida transfer Denzel Aberdeen does. Aberdeen helped lead the Gators to their first National Championship since 2007, coming off the bench and providing some solid contributions.
Pope seemed to like what he saw going up against Aberdeen in their game in Rupp Arena to open SEC play. Aberdeen averaged 19.7 minutes on the floor for Florida, averaging 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 41.8 percent overall and 35 percent from three-point range. When speaking with media on Monday, returning guard Collin Chandler described Aberdeen's game and how he will help the Wildcats next season.
"Denzel, I remember his role at Florida. He was coming off the bench and providing those very impactful minutes for Florida. He's a very good scorer and he's also a very good shooter. He shoots the ball really well. He has the ball on a string, which makes him very dangerous as a guard and as a ball-handler. So, that's gonna be very valuable for us as well. I don't know exactly the role that Denzel is gonna play, but I know he can contribute in so many different facets."- Chandler on Aberdeen's game.
Aberdeen had a number of impressive outings last season for the Gators, with six double-figure games through SEC play, his best coming against South Carolina, where he posted 22 points on 8-12 shooting, 5-7 from three, 3 assists, 2 rebounds and a steal.
Mark Pope has previously described Aberdeen simply as a 'winner,' and that's exactly the attitude that will propel his game at a place like Kentucky, a place that constantly upholds a high standard of winning.