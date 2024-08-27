Connections could help Kentucky basketball land a top five player in the 2026 class
Coach Mark Pope and his staff have begun reaching out, and offering players in the 2026 class, and one of those players is five-star guard Jason Crowe Jr.
Crowe is ranked as one of the best players in the 2026 class according to 247Sports composite rankings, as they have him listed fifth overall. The lefty is an elite shooter and just truly a bucket-getter. He scores a lot of points, and watching the film, it makes sense why. He can shoot from deep, but he also loves the pull-up jumper.
Crowe is a smaller guard, standing 6'2, 165 pounds, but he doesn't play the game like a small guard. He can pass as well, which makes him the perfect point guard for Coach Pope's system.
Kentucky just offered Crowe, and he has some connections that should help the Wildcats in this recruitment. His father is close friends with Kentucky assistant Jason Hart, which should help the Wildcats have a real shot at landing this elite recruit.
Also, Kentucky 2025 target Tounde Yessoufou and Crowe are teammates, so there is a chance that if Kentucky lands one, they can get both.
Hopefully, these connections will help Coach Pope land Crowe, as he is one of the best overall players and shooters in the 2026 class. It is early in the recruitment of Crowe, but if Kentucky is able to get a visit, then the chances he picks the Wildcats increases. This is a player that Big Blue Nation should pay close attention to for the 2026 class.