Could a former Kentucky star win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award next season?
The NBA Draft is coming up in less than a week, and a handful of former Wildcats are going to hear their names called. More than likely, both Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard will go in the top five, with Justin Edwards going at the end of the first round. There is a chance that Antonio Reeves is taken late in the draft as well.
The question is, will any of these former Wildcats who are set to be NBA rookies win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award? Many would quickly say Sheppard is the player with the best chance of winning the Rookie of the Year Award based on draft position, but don't count out Dillingham.
Dillingham is the best scorer in this draft, and he won't have any issue adapting to the NBA game, thanks to his ability to create his own shot anywhere on the floor. Dillingham is a bit undersized, so he might struggle to get to the rim early in his rookie season, but once he gets settled into the flow of the NBA, he could average 15 points per game as a rookie. If he adds four or five assists per contest to that season average, those numbers very well could be good enough for Rookie of the Year.
Don't count out Sheppard, as he will walk right into a big role in the NBA, but Dillingham's style of play in college has him ready to be an elite NBA player. A sleeper for this award would be Edwards, who has a high upside.