Could a Kentucky Wildcat win SEC Player of the Year this season?
This Kentucky basketball team that Coach Mark Pope has put together is going to have a lot of veteran players who have played lots of minutes during their careers.
The question is, do any of the players on this roster have a chance to win SEC Player of the Year?
It seems like there are only two players who could win the SEC Player of the Year Award for the Wildcats and they are Andrew Carr and Koby Brea. Their chances are still very small, but we have seen players win this award before that no one expected.
Some might say Amari Williams has a chance at this award, but more than likely, he won't score enough points to win it this season. Williams does have a solid chance to bring home the Defensive Player of the Year Award in the SEC this season if he continues to block shots and protect the rim as he did at Drexel.
Carr and Brea are the two players who would have a chance to win this award, as they are the two with the best chance to lead the Wildcats in scoring.
With players like Mark Sears and Johni Broome in the SEC, it would likely take 20 points per game from Carr or Brea to win this award.
This is possible for the transfers but would take a lot. More than likely, these two with both average around 15 points per contest, which would make it hard to win the SEC Player of the Year Award. But if a Wildcat were to win this award, it would most likely be Carr or Brea.