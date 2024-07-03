Could a surprising player lead the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team in scoring?
Kentucky's 2024-25 basketball team is full of brand new players, as Coach Mark Pope came to Lexington and added several guys via the transfer portal.
Many of these transfers are veteran players who had a significant role for their previous school. With all of these new faces playing for Kentucky, the question is, who will lead the Wildcats in scoring this season?
Many Kentucky fans would quickly answer this question with one of two names: Koby Brea, the Dayton transfer, or Jaxson Robinson, the BYU transfer. One of these two very well could lead Kentucky in scoring this season, as Brea is the best shooter in college basketball, and Robinson is just an all-around bucket getter. But could a surprise player lead the Wildcats in scoring?
While it is no certainty there is a world where Wake Forest transfer Andrew Carr could lead the Kentucky Wildcats in scoring. Last season for the Demon Deacons, Carr averaged 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 52.6% from the field and 37.1% from three. The 6'10 power forward is set to have a massive role for the Kentucky Wildcats this season and is a long-shot pick to lead this team in scoring.
When watching Carr play, the first thing that stands out is how fluid he moves with the basketball. He can score around the rim but also can make shots at a high clip from three. Carr might be one of the most underrated players in the SEC, and he has a massive season ahead of him for the Kentucky Wildcats.