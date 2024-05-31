Could Justin Edwards and Rob Dillingham be drafted to the same team
Two of the Kentucky Wildcats who are set to be selected in the 2024 NBA Draft are Rob Dillingham and Justin Edwards. Dillingham is set to be a lottery pick, while Edwards will likely end up at the end of the first round.
In a recent mock draft from David Cobb of CBS Sports, he had both of these former Wildcats ending up with the Utah Jazz. Cobb believes Dillingham will go 10th overall, while Edwards will end up going 29th overall, according to this mock draft.
Both of these former Wildcats have high upsides in the NBA and could end up being stars.
Here is Cobb's reasoning for the Jazz taking Dillingham 10th, "Dillingham's stock took a hit at the combine. There were already concerns about his defense, and those were exacerbated when he measured small. But few players in college basketball proved to be more electric as scorers last season. Dillingham filled it up at a ridiculous clip for Kentucky, and he's got plenty of time to add bulk to his frame and develop into a more well-rounded player."
Here is Cobb's reasoning for Edwards to end up with the Jazz with the 29th pick, "Edwards is a project, but there's a reason he was a five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American. The left-handed wing owns a sweet shooting stroke that grew more consistent as the 2023-24 season progressed. If the game slows down for him, he could still develop into a version of the dynamic wing that he was expected to be coming out of high school."
It would be really cool to see these two former Wildcats team up and play for the Utah Jazz in the NBA.