Could Kentucky basketball have a surprise starter for the 2024-25 season?
Mark Pope has a problem with his 2024-25 roster, but it is a good problem. The problem is he has too many really good players, which means at all times, a solid player will be on the bench.
This will be the case at all positions, but one where there will be more of a battle than people expect is at center. Many expect Drexel transfer Amari Williams to start for the Wildcats at center, but could he have more competition than many anticipate?
Kentucky also landed center transfer Brandon Garrison from Oklahoma State. Garrison is a former McDonald's All-American who has an NBA upside. Although he hasn't played his best basketball yet, he has loads of potential.
Last season for the Cowboys, Garrison averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Williams is known as a great passer, which is why Coach Pope wanted him so badly, but Garrison is also a solid passer.
Having a big man who can pass the ball is a big part of Coach Pope's system. This leads to kick-outs to the corners for threes, and both Garrison and Williams are good at this part of the game.
Heading into the season, many will anticipate Williams starting at center, and more than likely, he will, but Garrison could push for this role if he has a good offseason.
Whoever starts at center for the Wildcats will be good, and whoever is the backup will play a big role for Coach Pope's 2024-25 team. Watch out for Garrison, as he is an underrated player with a ton of upside.